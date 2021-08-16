Japan Evacuating Embassy Officials in Kabul

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government stepped up Monday its efforts to evacuate staff members of the embassy in Kabul and ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his administration is "dealing with the matter in cooperation with the United States and other countries concerned" while offering the view that transition of power to the Taliban will take place.

Last week, the Foreign Ministry started preparations for the evacuation of more than 10 staff members at the embassy and some Japanese nationals working for international organizations, according to a senior ministry official.

"We have made arrangements for those who wish to evacuate," the official said.

Another high-ranking official of the ministry suggested that the embassy would be closed temporarily.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]