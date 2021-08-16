Japan Secures Doses for COVID-19 Booster Vaccination: Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan has enough novel coronavirus vaccine doses to carry out a booster vaccination program, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said on a television program aired on Monday.

There are enough doses for the administration of booster shots for people who have received or are set to get their second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc., both U.S. pharmaceutical companies, by year-end, Kono, who is also in charge of coronavirus vaccine rollout, told a satellite TV program by Nippon Television Network Corp. The program was pre-recorded.

The Japanese government has already signed a contract with Moderna for the supply of 50 million coronavirus vaccine doses in 2022.

The government and Pfizer have also "agreed on the supply of additional doses for the booster vaccination program," Kono said, adding that he will release the details of the contract at an early date.

Kono also said that the government will consider offering booster vaccine shots mainly to medical personnel and elderly people with weakened immune systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]