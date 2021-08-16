Georgian Paralympic Judoka Arrested for Assault in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Georgian visually impaired judoka Zviad Gogotchuri on Monday for suspected assault, choking a security guard at a hotel in the Japanese capital and causing him serious injuries.

Gogotchuri, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics gold medalist in the men's 90-kilogram division, admitted the charges in police questioning, according to Metropolitan Police Department sources.

It is believed to be the first time that the MPD has arrested an athlete of the Tokyo Olympics or the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 34-year-old is suspected of choking the male security guard aged 63 at the hotel in Tokyo's Ota Ward around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday (11:20 p.m. on Wednesday GMT) and committing other assaults on the man, causing him injuries that will take about a month for a full recovery.

The Georgian Paralympic delegation arrived in Japan on Wednesday to participate in the Tokyo Paralympics, which start on Aug. 24, but athletes were isolated at the hotel after one was found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

