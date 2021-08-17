"Red Cup" Free School Meal Campaign to Mark 10th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the Red Cup Campaign, in which Japanese companies use part of their sales to provide free school meals to developing nations.

The campaign's participant companies make donations through the Japan Association for the World Food Program, a nonprofit organization in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, that supports the WFP, an agency of the United Nations.

The campaign was launched in November 2011 at the initiative of Koki Ando, chairman of the NPO and also president and CEO of Nissin Foods Holdings Co. <2897>, who wanted to devise a way for people to give donations easily through shopping for daily necessities.

The campaign started off with seven companies. Participant firms gradually increased as the movement gained recognition, especially over the past few years.

So far, a total of 53 companies have collected 561 million yen and delivered 19 million students' worth of free school meals to developing countries.

