Women Make Up 38.5 Pct of Japan Govt General-Staff Exam Passers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Women accounted for a record 38.5 pct of those who passed Japan's national public servant examination for general-staff positions, mainly for clerical work, for fiscal 2021, the National Personnel Authority said Tuesday.

The new record came apparently as the personnel authority actively held recruiting events targeting women.

The number of successful female applicants stood at 2,910. The overall number of passers of the exam rose by 1,522 from the previous year to 7,553.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]