Severe Coronavirus Patients in Japan Hit Record 1,646

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of severely ill novel coronavirus patients in Japan totaled 1,646 on Tuesday, hitting a record high for the fifth straight day, the health ministry said.

The figure rose by 43 from Monday.

More and more COVID-19 patients are developing severe symptoms in Japan as new infection cases continue surging across the country.

