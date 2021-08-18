2 Virus-Hit Teams Bow Out of Japan Baseball Tournament

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Two teams have bowed out of the ongoing Japanese National High School Baseball Championship due to coronavirus infections among their members, organizers said Tuesday.

The organizers said they have accepted requests to leave the tournament from Miyazaki Commercial High School from Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and Tohoku Gakuin Senior High School from Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

At Miyazaki Commercial, a group infection occurred as 13 people, including players, tested positive for the coronavirus, with eight others were recognized as close contacts of infected people.

A Tohoku Gakuin player tested positive after the team won its first match of the tournament, with four team members found to be close contacts.

Tohoku Gakuin offered to quit the tournament, saying that the infected student and close contacts might be identified if the team continued to compete.

