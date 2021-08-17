Virus-Hit Team Bows Out of Japan High School Baseball Tournament

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--A team from Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has decided to bow out of the ongoing 103rd National High School Baseball Championship, due to coronavirus infections among team members, the organizer of the tournament said Tuesday.

According to the organizer, 13 people, including players, of the baseball team of Miyazaki Commercial High School have tested positive for the coronavirus, with eight others recognized by public health authorities as close contacts of infected people.

The organizer has judged that the team was hit by a group infection.

In this summer's tournament, Miyazaki Commercial was set to play its first match, against Chiben Gakuen Wakayama Senior High School from Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday.

Chiben Gakuen will win the match by default.

