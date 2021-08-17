Japan Expands COVID-19 State of Emergency List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it will expand its state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic to seven more prefectures due to a surge in infections with the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The government will add Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka to the list from Friday through Sept. 12. It will also extend the state of emergency in place in Tokyo and five other prefectures until Sept. 12.

The state of emergency in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa was previously set to expire at the end of August. Tuesday's decision means that the Tokyo Paralympics, scheduled for Aug. 24 through Sept. 5, will take place under the state of emergency.

The government will ask people to reduce the number of visits to crowded areas by half. Department stores and other large-scale commercial facilities with a floor space of over 1,000 square meters will be asked to limit the number of visitors.

An additional 10 prefectures will be placed under the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, in which governors are allowed to impose restrictions similar but less strict than those introduced under a state of emergency, from Friday to Sept. 12.

