COVID-19 Cases Hit Records in 18 Prefectures in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Daily new COVID-19 cases hit record highs in 18 of Japan's 47 prefectures on Tuesday, showing a surge in infections across the country.

Gifu reported a record 324 new cases, more than double its previous high marked on May 14. In Aichi, the daily tally came to 967, topping 900 for the first time.

New cases also hit record highs in Osaka, at 1,856, and in Hyogo, at 853.

In Tokyo, 4,377 new cases were reported, a record for any Tuesday and up by 1,765 from a week before.

Across the country, 19,954 new cases were confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]