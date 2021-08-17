Severe Coronavirus Patients in Japan Hit Record 1,646

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus patients in serious condition across Japan totaled 1,646 as of Tuesday, hitting a record high for the fifth straight day, the health ministry said.

The figure was up by 43 from Monday. More and more COVID-19 patients are developing severe symptoms as new infection cases continue surging.

In Tokyo, 4,377 people were newly confirmed infected with the virus Tuesday, the highest level for day of the week and up by 1,765 from a week before, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Of them, 1,326 people are in their 20s, 917 in their 30s, 736 in their 40s and 503 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older accounted for 166.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by eight from Monday to 276, marking a record high for eight days in a row.

