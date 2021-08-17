Emergency Patients Face Difficulty Finding Hospital in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of cases in which paramedics found it difficult to decide where to take emergency patients in Japan hit a record high of 3,361 in the week through Sunday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday.

Of the total, 1,679 were suspected COVID-19 cases, up by 292 from the previous week.

The latest total grew by 464 from the previous week, marking the sixth straight week of growth.

This suggests the recent surge in COVID-19 infections has strained medical care supply systems across the country.

"The number of cases in which hospitals refuse to admit patients is growing, and it takes time to decide which hospital to go to," an agency official said.

