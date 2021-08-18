30 Pct of Jobless People in Japan Unemployed for Over 1 Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people who were unemployed for one year or longer among all jobless people in Japan topped 30 pct in April-June amid the novel coronavirus crisis, according to a government survey report.

In the quarter, the number of jobless people totaled 2.33 million. People unemployed for one year or longer came to 740,000, up by 190,000 from a year before and accounting for 32 pct of the overall number of people without jobs, the report by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The result apparently reflected a fall in the number of workers in the hotel and restaurant industries hit hard by the pandemic.

The monthly average number of people without jobs for one year or longer stood below 600,000 between 2018 and 2020.

In analyzing why the increase of people staying unemployed for a long time comes at a time when many companies in Japan continue to face labor shortages, Keiji Kanda, senior economist at Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd., said, "People who became unemployed after working in the hotel and restaurant industries find it difficult to get new jobs in different sectors requiring different skills."

