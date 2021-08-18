Lower House Dissolution in Sept. Seen as Difficult

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, in September is increasingly seen as difficult amid the rapid spread of novel coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apparently hopes to dissolve the all-important chamber in September for a snap election. Effectively, however, he is unable to take the step until Sept. 12, the new expiration date for the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures.

Later in the month, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to hold its leadership election, with Suga scheduled to reach the end of his term as party president Sept. 30.

Suga apparently hopes to retain the option of dissolving the Lower House next month. If the coronavirus situation fails to improve, however, he will have to survive the party election before calling the general election.

Asked about the timing of a Lower House dissolution at a press conference Tuesday, Suga admitted he "must choose from a decreasing number of options."

