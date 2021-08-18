Severe Coronavirus Patients in Japan Rise to Record 1,716
Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Wednesday that the number of novel coronavirus patients with severe symptoms across the country stood at 1,716, hitting a record high for the sixth straight day.
The tally was up by 70 from the previous day. New COVID-19 cases continue increasing around Japan due to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]