Central Japan N-Reactor Screening Halted over Data Tampering

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday decided to suspend its safety screening of a reactor at Japan Atomic Power Co.'s Tsuruga nuclear power plant in central Japan over data tampering found in documents submitted to the regulator.

The NRA will continue suspending the screening, necessary for restarting the No. 2 reactor at the plant in Fukui Prefecture, until it confirms the credibility of data provided by the company and the effectiveness of preventive measures.

The screening process, for which Japan Atomic applied in November 2015, has already been prolonged over a possible active fault underneath the No. 2 reactor building at the Tsuruga plant.

The data tampering was discovered in a diagram containing geological information obtained from a drilling survey conducted at the plant's premises.

When the diagram was presented at an NRA screening meeting in February last year, it came to light that 25 descriptions seen in the previous version of the diagram had been deleted or modified without any explanation.

