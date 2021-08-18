S. Korean Lawmaker's Takeshima Visit Regrettable: Japan Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed extreme regret Wednesday over a South Korean lawmaker's recent visit to disputed Sea of Japan islands known as Takeshima in Japan.

The visit was "absolutely unacceptable and extremely regrettable as the Takeshima islands are obviously an inherent part of Japan's territory in light of historical facts and under international law," the top government spokesman told a press conference.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, has lodged a protest via telephone to Kim Yong-gil, minister at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo, over the incident.

The islands, located off Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, are under the effective control of South Korea, where they are called Dokdo, and have been claimed by Japan.

