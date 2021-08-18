Tokyo to Open Reservation-Free Vaccination Center for Youth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government will set up a COVID-19 vaccination center for young people where they can get shots without reservations, Governor Yuriko Koike said Wednesday.

The metropolitan government aims to open the reservation-free vaccination center near Shibuya Station by the end of this month.

The center will mainly be for people in their 20s and 30s who have not received the first shot of a vaccine.

Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine will be administered. The metropolitan government is considering whether to cover teenagers at the center as well.

"We'll quickly vaccinate many young people, among whom infection is spreading rapidly," Koike told a metropolitan assembly session. In Tokyo, people under the age of 40 make up some 70 pct of new infection cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]