Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Top 23,000

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan topped 23,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has been raging across the country.

Japan confirmed 23,918 new cases, eclipsing its previous record of 20,361 marked Friday.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms rose by 70 from Tuesday to 1,716, hitting a record high for the sixth straight day. Thirty new deaths linked to the coronavirus were confirmed.

New infection cases hit record highs in 25 of the country's 47 prefectures. In Osaka, western Japan, new cases came to 2,296, topping 2,000 for the first time.

New cases stood at 1,227 in Aichi, central Japan, and at 1,088 in Hyogo, western Japan, both topping 1,000 for the first time.

