Tokyo Newly Finds 5,386 Coronavirus Positive Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 5,386 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday.

Japan's health ministry said the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country stood at 1,716, hitting a record high for the sixth straight day. The tally was up by 70 from the previous day.

New COVID-19 cases continue increasing around Japan due to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

In Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, the number of people newly found with the virus came to 2,296 Wednesday, topping 2,000 for the first time. New positive cases stood at 1,088 in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture, its first daily figure exceeding 1,000.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]