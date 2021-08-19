Start of New Show at Tokyo DisneySea Delayed to FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The start of a new nighttime show at Tokyo DisneySea has been delayed to fiscal 2020 due to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, the theme park's operator, Oriental Land Co. <4661>, has said.

The show, "Believe! Sea of Dreams," was originally planned to kick off in fiscal 2021, which ends in March next year.

Oriental Land also said Wednesday that Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will continue operating for shorter hours, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., until Sept. 12 and keep in place the suspension of alcohol sales at the two parks until the same date.

The extension of these measures, aimed at preventing COVID-19 infections, is based on the Japanese government's recent decision to push back the end date of the current coronavirus state of emergency to Sept. 12 from the end of August. Prefectures covered by the state of emergency include Chiba, where the two parks are located.

