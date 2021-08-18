Japan to Review Criteria for Lifting COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering reviewing its criteria for lifting its COVID-19 state of emergency, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

New criteria are expected to focus more on indicators such as the vaccination situation and the number of very ill patients than on new infection cases, the sources said.

Using the new criteria, the government hopes to lift the state of emergency before it expires on Sept. 12.

The government said Tuesday it will expand the state of emergency to cover seven more prefectures and extend it until Sept. 12.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference Wednesday that the government will consider whether to lift the state of emergency "comprehensively," citing factors such as progress in vaccinations and the number of patients with severe symptoms.

