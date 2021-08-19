Japanese Mobile Firms Offering Online Medical Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese mobile carriers are starting to offer online medical services through smartphone apps.

The companies, including KDDI Corp. <9433>, which operates the au-brand mobile phone service, are adding to their health monitoring apps functions that allow users to consult doctors and pharmacists over a videophone.

They aim to meet rising demand from health-conscious and other people seeking services that are not in person amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

A 27-year-old woman from Tokyo used the "au Wellness" health app on Wednesday for her first online medical checkup.

"I don't feel comfortable with going to the hospital amid the coronavirus epidemic," she said.

