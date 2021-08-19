Japanese Panel Calls for Further COVID-19 Precautions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The COVID-19 situation in Japan is as bad as a disaster, a health ministry advisory board said Wednesday, calling on people to take further precautions including avoiding going out.

The delta variant of the coronavirus is a different level of virus, the advisory board said. The variant already accounts for more than 90 pct of COVID-19 cases in Japan, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The advisory board said COVID-19 infections are surging at an unprecedented pace across the country. Following movements of people during the summer holidays, infection cases could continue to grow, it said.

Infection cases do not appear to be counted accurately in areas where positive COVID-19 test rates are rising, the advisory board said.

"COVID-19 cases are expected to continue to grow, and people have no choice but to avoid contact with others," Takaji Wakita, director-general of the institute, who heads the advisory board, said at a press conference.

