Japan Failed to Send Lambda Case-Linked List to Local Govts

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry has failed to send local governments some lists of air passengers arriving from abroad who could be close contacts with COVID-19 positives including a Lambda variant case.

During the flights, the passengers were seated near the infected people found in airport screening, namely the person with the Lambda variant who came from Peru, and a person who arrived from the Philippines, the ministry said Wednesday.

When coronavirus positives are found in tests upon arrival at airports, the ministry sends the lists of passengers on the same airplanes who may be close contacts to local governments of the areas where they stay.

The ministry also sent such lists to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee if the matter involved people related to the Olympic Games.

The ministry, however, failed to send a list of possible close contacts to four local governments and the organizing committee when the person who arrived from Peru tested positive July 20.

