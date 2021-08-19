S. Korean Court Orders Collection of Assets from Mitsubishi Heavy

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--A South Korean district court has issued an order to seize and collect assets of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> of Japan, in connection with the wartime labor issue, a lawyer from the plaintiffs' side has revealed.

The move followed the finalized ruling by South Korea's Supreme Court in November 2018 that ordered Mitsubishi Heavy to pay compensation to Koreans who worked for the firm during World War II.

According to the lawyer, the Anyang branch of the Suwon District Court on Aug. 12 issued the court decision ordering the seizure and collection of monetary claims by the Japanese firm against a South Korean company. The court order was put into effect on Wednesday.

The lawyer said that the latest court order will allow the plaintiffs' side to negotiate with Mitsubishi Heavy to have the firm pay compensation, acknowledge the "historical fact" of wartime labor and make an apology.

If Mitsubishi Heavy continues to refuse to follow the Supreme Court order, the plaintiffs will collect the claims based on the collection order by the district court, the lawyer warned.

