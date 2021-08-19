Ohtani Hits 40th Homer of Season, Earns 8th Win as Pitcher

Newsfrom Japan

Detroit, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels of the U.S. Major League Baseball hit his MLB-leading 40th home run of the season on Wednesday.

During the eighth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers, Ohtani launched a solo homer, becoming the first Japanese MLB player to reach 40 home runs in a season. He received cheers and applause from both Angels and Tigers fans after the homer.

Ohtani was also the starting pitcher of the game. He threw eight innings, his MLB career high, to pick up his eighth victory of the season. He allowed the Tigers only six hits and a run, with eight strikeouts and zero walks.

The Angels beat the Tigers 3-1.

