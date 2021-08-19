Japan Foreign Min. Motegi Meets Israeli Counterpart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, on a tour of the Middle East, met with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

It was the first time for the two ministers to hold talks since Israel's new government, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, was sworn in in mid-June.

Stressing Japan's support for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians, Motegi called on Israel to take "concrete measures" in order to restore confidence among the parties concerned. Lapid replied that Israel hopes to work closely with Japan to improve the situation in the region.

Motegi and Lapid exchanged opinions on issues in Iran and Afghanistan, and the Japanese minister expressed hopes that moves to develop relations between Israel and Arab states "would be a step toward easing tensions and stabilization of the region."

Motegi also met with Bennett earlier Wednesday. They confirmed the Japanese and Israeli governments' intention to boost cooperation and dialogue for the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]