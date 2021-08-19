Japan's Medical Care Systems in Critical Situation: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The medical care systems in Japan are strained for sure and in an extremely serious situation due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Japanese public health expert Shigeru Omi said Thursday.

"Now is the time for the central and local governments to take stronger leadership than ever in tackling the situation from the viewpoint of disaster medical care," Omi, who heads the government's COVID-19 task force, said at an off-session meeting of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"I want them to take all necessary countermeasures by fully utilizing the special measures law" on responses to the novel coronavirus crisis, Omi said at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

He also said that he has not been asked by the government for opinion about whether the Tokyo Paralympic Games should be held as scheduled from Tuesday.

Omi questioned the advisability of an envisaged program to allow school students to watch Paralympic events live.

