Kishida Signals Eagerness to Run in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Former policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida signaled his intention Thursday to run in the forthcoming party presidential election.

The leadership race is an "important opportunity to show that the LDP has a wide range of options," Kishida said in a speech during a meeting of his intraparty faction.

By saying this, Kishida raised an objection to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's reelection as LDP chief without contest and, at the same time, voiced his willingness to seek the top party post again, a critic said.

Kishida lost to Suga in the previous LDP leadership race in September last year, along with Shigeru Ishiba, former party secretary-general.

At the meeting, many members called on the faction head to run in the next election, expected to be held in September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]