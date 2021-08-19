Shimomura Vows to Run in LDP Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Hakubun Shimomura, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made clear his intention on Thursday to run in the forthcoming LDP leadership election.

"I've been thinking what I can do to reconstruct the party and Japan. I want to take on a challenge if there is a possibility," Shimomura said, briefing reporters on what he told LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai at a meeting the same day.

According to Shimomura, he said at the meeting that "although I still need to seek advice from many people, many young party members and like-minded colleagues have called for a full-scale party presidential election and urged me to run in such an election."

Shimomura said he informed former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former LDP Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda, head of the LDP faction to which Shimomura belongs, on Wednesday of his intention to file his candidacy. Abe is a senior member of the faction.

The LDP leadership election will be held as the term of the incumbent, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, expires at the end of September. Suga has signaled his readiness to seek another term.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]