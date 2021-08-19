Emperor to Attend Tokyo Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The Emperor, who serves as honorary patron of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, will declare the start of the event at the ceremony, to be held at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Empress Masako will not attend the ceremony, taking into account the worsening coronavirus situation. She did not do so in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, either.

Imperial Family members will not watch Paralympic events on-site as they will be held behind closed doors, in principle.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the Emperor will invite visiting International Paralympic Committee members to the Imperial Palace.

