Olympic Staff Member Invited to Jamaica for Helping Athlete

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Jamaica extended an official invitation Thursday to a Tokyo Olympic staff member who helped Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment get to the competition venue.

The Olympic staff member, Tijana Kawashima Stojkovic, paid the taxi fare for Parchment to go to the Japan National Stadium to compete in the men's 110-meter hurdles semifinals.

On Aug. 4, on his way to the National Stadium, Parchment took the wrong bus and ended up at a different venue. But he was able to make it to the semifinals as Kawashima paid for his taxi. He won gold in the competition.

Parchment later posted a video on Instagram, in which he thanks Kawashima and pays her back the money she gave him.

Jamaican tourism minister Edmund Bartlett expressed gratitude to Kawashima at a ceremony held at the Jamaican Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday to show the country's appreciation for her.

