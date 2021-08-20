G-7 to Step Up Evacuation Efforts in Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven foreign ministers agreed Thursday to act quickly to evacuate all people willing to flee Afghanistan.

The ministers, meeting via video link, agreed that the seven countries will evacuate their nationals and Afghans who had assisted them in a quick and safe way.

The G-7 ministers also agreed to coordinate their responses after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

The ministers laid the groundwork as G-7 leaders are scheduled to hold a teleconference next week.

Japan will first closely watch the situation, including how the Taliban will govern, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told an online press conference after the G-7 talks.

