Japan Expands COVID-19 State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government placed seven more prefectures under its COVID-19 state of emergency Friday as it is struggling to contain the fifth wave of infections.

The seven are Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka. They will remain under the state of emergency until Sept. 12 together with Tokyo and five other prefectures already on the list.

The government also placed an additional 10 prefectures under the less strict COVID-19 pre-emergency stage. They are Miyagi, Toyama, Yamanashi, Gifu, Mie, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kagawa, Ehime and Kagoshima.

The COVID-19 situation is dire especially in the Tokyo metropolitan area and Okinawa Prefecture, where hospital beds for severely ill patients are being filled up.

To curb the movement of people to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has repeatedly asked businesses to promote remote work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]