Women Fill Only 8.9 Pct of Managerial Posts in Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of women in managerial positions at companies in Japan still stood low as of July, at 8.9 pct on average, up only 1.1 percentage points from the 2020 level, Teikoku Databank Ltd. reported Thursday.

Although the figure is the highest since comparable data became available in 2014, it is far below the government-set target of 30 pct.

Only 2.9 pct of companies surveyed have already met the target, the private credit research firm said.

The nationwide online survey was conducted during July 15-31. Valid answers were given by 10,992 companies.

The survey found that retailers had the largest proportion of female executives, at 15.5 pct, followed by realtors, at 15.3 pct.

