Japan Defense Ministry to Seek 5.4-T.-Yen Budget

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry is considering making a budget request of over 5.4 trillion yen for fiscal 2022, which starts next April, informed sources said Thursday.

The defense budget is expected to hit a record, exceeding the 5,342.2 billion yen earmarked for fiscal 2021. The ministry made a budget request of 5,489.8 billion yen for fiscal 2021.

The ministry aims to enhance the capabilities of the country's Self-Defense Forces as part of efforts to counter threats from China as tensions over the Taiwan Strait are growing.

Any armed conflict in the strait would have a great security impact on Japan, which is geographically close to the area.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to beef up his country's defense capabilities during a summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington in April.

