IAEA to Start Review of Fukushima Water Release in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency agreed Thursday that the IAEA will next month begin the on-site safety review of the planned release of treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Japanese industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the agency's Vienna headquarters.

Senior IAEA officials will travel to Japan in September to discuss details of the safety review. Experts will then start the review to ensure that the water release is conducted with no adverse impact to people or the environment.

The IAEA will regularly monitor the safety of the water release and send out information to the international society in a transparent way, Kajiyama told an online press conference after the meeting with Grossi.

Japan will "conduct the water release with a strong determination," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]