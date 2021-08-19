Japan May Hold Lower House Election without Dissolution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan may hold an election for the House of Representatives in October without dissolving the lower parliamentary chamber, senior officials at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is considering holding a leadership election for his LDP on Sept. 29 before the Lower House poll, sources familiar with his thinking said.

Suga initially planned to dissolve the Lower House for a snap general election immediately after the Sept. 5 end of the Tokyo Paralympics before holding the LDP contest.

But he extended the COVID-19 state of emergency until Sept. 12 due to a surge in infection cases. Even if the state of emergency is lifted as scheduled, he finds it difficult to dissolve the Lower House before the LDP race, the sources said.

Suga's term as LDP president expires at the end of September. The term of the current Lower House members expires on Oct. 21.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]