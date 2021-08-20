Japan, Jordan Foreign Ministers Hold Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)-- Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who is on a tour of the Middle East, held a strategic dialogue with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

During the meeting held Thursday in the Jordanian capital of Amman, Motegi called for Jordan's cooperation in efforts to maintain and strengthen international order based on the rule of law.

He also explained about his country's initiative to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Safadi replied that he shares the common awareness over the matter.

Prior to the talks, Motegi paid a courtesy call on Jordanian Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein.

