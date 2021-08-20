Infection Prevention Goods Developed in Japan for Disabled

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto/Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Many products for preventing novel coronavirus infections are being developed in Japan aimed at people with disabilities, in hope of creating an environment in which everybody can take measures against the epidemic.

Nishida Factory Co., a metalworking company in Muko in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, has developed a disinfectant dispenser stand for people with severe disabilities and wheelchair users.

Conventional disinfectant dispensers are difficult to use for some people with severe disabilities, as the pumps on the dispensers may be difficult to use. Also, dispensers are often located too high for wheelchair users to reach, and pedals for dispensing disinfectants cannot be used by such people.

Using 800,000 yen collected through a crowdfunding initiative, the company created a dispenser that brings the height down to only a meter above the ground, with a ring-shaped lever that can be pushed with little effort.

The dispenser is being used at locations such as employment facilities for people with disabilities. A 107-year-old woman said that even she can use the dispensers, according to the company.

