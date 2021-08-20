Hiroshima Marks 7th Anniversary of Deadly Landslides

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan city of Hiroshima marked the seventh anniversary on Friday of massive landslides caused by heavy rains that killed 77 people.

A flower-laying ceremony organized by local residents was held in the Yagi district in Hiroshima's Asaminami Ward, which was hit especially hard by the 2014 disaster.

Those attending the event observed a moment of silence and prayed for the victims.

"Memories of the tragedy are still vivid, even though seven years have passed," Heikichi Muraoka, 82, head of a local neighborhood association, said.

"We don't know where and when (a disaster) will occur," he said. "It is important that we protect our own lives, strengthen bonds between people and pass on our stories to future generations."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]