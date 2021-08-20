G-7 Ministers Call on Taliban to Ensure Safe Evacuations

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in the chair's statement released after Thursday's meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers, called on the Taliban to "guarantee safe passage to foreign nationals and Afghans wanting to leave" Afghanistan.

The statement also stressed the need to make sure that human rights are respected in Afghanistan.

This is the first time that a G-7 statement on the Afghan situation has been released since the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Sunday.

The foreign ministers met via video link apparently to lay the groundwork for G-7 leaders' teleconference planned to be held next week. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

At the meeting, chaired by Raab, the ministers affirmed their "commitment in particular to the urgent need for the cessation of violence, respect for human rights including for women, children and minorities, inclusive negotiations about the future of Afghanistan and the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law."

