Season's 1st Saury Fetches Staggering Price amid Poor Catch

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Saury fetched a staggering 30,000 yen per kilogram, or some 3,500 yen per fish, Friday at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale food market in its first saury auction this year.

Wholesale prices for 120-gram fish ranged from 25,000 yen to 30,000 yen per kilogram, nearly twice the usual levels, because the supply was limited to about 70 kilograms, or less than one-third of the first delivery in usual years, due to a poor catch.

The year's first delivery of the popular taste of autumn arrived at Toyosu about a month later than last year.

The latest prices are much lower than last year, when the first auction logged a record price of 100,000 yen per kilogram amid a very scarce supply. Still, they are at very high levels, not often seen even for prized bluefin tuna.

The day's delivery was part of a haul put up to this year's first saury auction in Akkeshi in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Thursday after being caught on high seas in the Pacific.

