Japan in Talks with Pfizer over Vaccine Supplies Next Year

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan is in talks with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on receiving 120 million doses of its novel coronavirus vaccine next year, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Friday.

The government is considering using the doses mainly for booster shots aimed at enhancing the immunity of people who have already been inoculated twice against the virus, according to the minister.

"Two additional shots may need to be administered, and a number of scenarios can be assumed," Tamura said.

He also suggested that Japan will consider its vaccination programs for next year and beyond while watching developments abroad.

The health ministry has already concluded a contract with U.S. biopharmaceutical startup Moderna Inc. to receive 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine next year.

