Japan Not to Ask for Blanket School Closures over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is not considering blanket closures of elementary to high schools to curb the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, education minister Koichi Hagiuda said Friday.

"The government will not seek such blanket school closures," Hagiuda told a press conference.

Still, he said that his ministry will respect decisions made by local governments to extend summer breaks or close schools on a temporary basis, given regional differences in infection situations.

The ministry plans to notify prefectural education boards and others within Friday of its advice on dealing with the epidemic, including the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.

In its notification, the ministry will call for making arrangements in advance with local public health centers to prepare for in-school cases in which infections are detected or some people are recognized as having close contact with coronavirus patients.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]