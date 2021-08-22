Japan to Focus on Youth to Promote Sports for Disabled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Sports for people with disabilities are attracting attention with the approach of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, but the share of such people in Japan who routinely engage in sports is much smaller than for unimpaired people.

Worried that disabled people have very limited opportunities to participate in sports, the Japan Sports Agency launched a project in fiscal 2018 to provide a better environment for such people to enjoy sports.

With emphasis on encouraging participation by young people, the agency hopes to help all people feel the joy of doing physical exercise, whether they have disabilities or not.

According to a survey conducted by the agency in fiscal 2020, the share of adults across the nation who participate in sports at least once a week stood at 24.9 pct among people with disabilities, compared with 59.9 pct among those without disabilities.

On reasons for not doing sports, 13.0 pct of disabled people said they did not have enough physical strength, while 10.7 pct cited related costs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]