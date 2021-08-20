Myanmarese Footballer Obtains Refugee Status in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Pyae Lyan Aung, a former member of the Myanmarese men's national soccer team who refused to return home from Japan after a military coup in the Southeast Asian country, obtained refugee status in Japan on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Osaka, western Japan, Pyae Lyan Aung said he had been worried about how his life would be but that he is stable now.

The 25-year-old footballer received his refugee certificate and resident card at the Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau.

Pyae Lyan Aung drew attention after raising a three-finger salute in protest against the Myanmarese military while the Myanmarese national anthem played before the kickoff of a World Cup qualifier match in Japan in May.

In mid-June, he arrived at Kansai International Airport near Osaka with his teammates. He refused to board his flight home, however, and stayed in Japan with assistance from supporters.

