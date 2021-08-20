Experts Warn of Many Undetected COVID-19 Cases in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The COVID-19 infection situation in Tokyo is at a disaster level, experts said Friday, warning it is possible that there are many cases that have not been detected.

Medical care systems in the Japanese capital will collapse if infections remain out of control, the experts said at a metropolitan government meeting to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 4,630.6 as of Wednesday, marking a record high for the third straight week.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients came to 275, occupying about 70 pct of the secured hospital beds.

In the past week, the number of patients staying at home rose by about 3,000 to 22,226. Five patients, in their 30s to 70s, died at home.

