Tokyo Paralympic Flame Created

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Paralympic flame was created at a ceremony at the Akasaka Palace state guesthouse in the Japanese capital Friday as flames lit across the country were united.

Flames ignited across the country's 47 prefectures and Stoke Mandeville in Britain, the spiritual birthplace of the Paralympic movement, were merged into one in a cauldron by three people including Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara.

"Tokyo is the world's first city to host a second Summer Paralympics," Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, said in a speech.

The Paralympics "will provide an opportunity to realize diversity and harmony," Hashimoto said.

The ceremony was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons.

